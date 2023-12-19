Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 1,613 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.