Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $192.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $198.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.71.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average is $190.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.