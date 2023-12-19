MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $275.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $281.95 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

