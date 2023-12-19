Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Stock Up 0.7 %

Magna International stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

