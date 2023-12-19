Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.02. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 96,815 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 744,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

