Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).
