Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $10.82 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.