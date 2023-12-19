Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $600.40 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

