Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

