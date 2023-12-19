Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

