Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $37,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

