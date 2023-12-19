Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.73 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after buying an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

