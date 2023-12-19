Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.