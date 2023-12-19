JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 531,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

