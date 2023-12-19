JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Reduced by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 1,335,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,021. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

