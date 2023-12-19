JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.77. JBG SMITH Properties shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 98,552 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 179.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

