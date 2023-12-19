iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.