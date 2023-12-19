iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

