iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

