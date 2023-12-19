iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,328,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,288,021. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

