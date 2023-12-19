iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 211,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 579,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

