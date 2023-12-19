iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.04. 367,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,204. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

