iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after buying an additional 269,491 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in iQIYI by 22.3% in the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $19,434,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.