Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.56

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.56 and last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 1488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $539.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

