Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $9.41 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00021948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $264.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00095471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,353,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,871,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

