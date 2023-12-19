InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,323 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,138 shares of company stock worth $2,936,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

