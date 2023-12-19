Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $563,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

