Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

