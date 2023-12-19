Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

