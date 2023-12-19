Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

