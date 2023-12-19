Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

