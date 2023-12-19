Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.
Immunome Trading Up 2.8 %
Immunome stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
