ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $357.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.70.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.16.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.