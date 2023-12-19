Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

