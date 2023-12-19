Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes $160,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,277. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.