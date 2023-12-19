Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $74,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.20. The company had a trading volume of 730,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.68.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

