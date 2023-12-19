Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 404,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,201. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

