Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VB traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,825. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

