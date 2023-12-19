Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.62. 400,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $426.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
