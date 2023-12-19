Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 99.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255,664. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

