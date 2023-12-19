HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

