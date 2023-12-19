HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 468 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NKE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 1,297,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,886. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

