HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

