HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,111 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 347,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,152. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

