HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 315,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

