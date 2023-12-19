Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

