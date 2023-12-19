Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.