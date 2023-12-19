Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.54. Grifols shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 166,188 shares changing hands.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835,253 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Grifols by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

