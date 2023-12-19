Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

