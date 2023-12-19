Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

