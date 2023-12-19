Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.43. 1,335,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $437.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

